Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. William Blair also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

RBA opened at C$55.46 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of C$41.89 and a one year high of C$56.84. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.77.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.