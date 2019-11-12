ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Down 25.7% in October

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the September 30th total of 41,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. 42.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESSA stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.22. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $17.17.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.52%.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

