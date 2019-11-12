Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by WT Asset Management Ltd

WT Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,594 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies makes up 4.9% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $12,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 41.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 27.7% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,857. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $121.47 and a 52-week high of $207.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total transaction of $1,214,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $392,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,214,755 shares of company stock worth $434,929,789. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $6.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.96.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.