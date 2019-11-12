Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVK. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.60 ($34.42) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.78 ($33.47).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €26.82 ($31.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.30. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

