Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.2% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,454,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,515,030. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.