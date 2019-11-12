Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 30,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 3,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,320,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,515,030. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

