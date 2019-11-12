Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EYPT. ValuEngine cut Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Laidlaw started coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. 594,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,034. The stock has a market cap of $156.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 409.07% and a negative return on equity of 250.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 45,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 882.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 128,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,857 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

