Fair Oaks Income Ltd (FAIR) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on November 28th

Fair Oaks Income Ltd (LON:FAIR) announced a dividend on Monday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Fair Oaks Income stock opened at GBX 0.73 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Fair Oaks Income has a twelve month low of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.01 ($0.01). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.21.

In other news, insider Nigel Ward acquired 15,525 shares of Fair Oaks Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £9,159.75 ($11,968.84).

About Fair Oaks Income

Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Fair Oaks Income Fund LP. Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Channel Islands.

