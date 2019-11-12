Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.19

Shares of Falco Resources Ltd (CVE:FPC) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 93088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FPC. Desjardins lowered shares of Falco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Falco Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Falco Resources from C$2.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24.

In related news, Director Chantal Sorel acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$26,037.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at C$26,037.

About Falco Resources (CVE:FPC)

Falco Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include a 100% interest in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp comprising approximately 67,000 hectares located in the Province of Québec.

