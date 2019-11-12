Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Director Dennis J. Martin Sells 40,000 Shares

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Director Dennis J. Martin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,591,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,812. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.32. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 322,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 123,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 60,689 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 17,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

