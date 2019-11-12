FidentiaX Market Cap Hits $154,391.00 (FDX)

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. Over the last week, FidentiaX has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. FidentiaX has a total market cap of $154,391.00 and $376.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FidentiaX token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $649.06 or 0.07383421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011404 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000136 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000232 BTC.

FidentiaX Token Profile

FidentiaX (CRYPTO:FDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX. FidentiaX’s official website is www.fidentiax.com. FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FidentiaX Token Trading

FidentiaX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidentiaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidentiaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FidentiaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

