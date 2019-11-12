Financial Comparison: Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) vs. WABCO (OTCMKTS:WBC)

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) and WABCO (NYSE:WBC) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brilliance China Automotive and WABCO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliance China Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A WABCO 0 12 1 0 2.08

WABCO has a consensus price target of $137.08, suggesting a potential upside of 1.81%. Given WABCO’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WABCO is more favorable than Brilliance China Automotive.

Volatility and Risk

Brilliance China Automotive has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WABCO has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and WABCO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliance China Automotive $661.40 million 8.68 $879.54 million $1.74 6.54 WABCO $3.83 billion 1.80 $394.10 million $7.87 17.11

Brilliance China Automotive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WABCO. Brilliance China Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WABCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Brilliance China Automotive pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. WABCO does not pay a dividend. Brilliance China Automotive pays out 6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and WABCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A WABCO 9.20% 23.80% 8.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of WABCO shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of WABCO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WABCO beats Brilliance China Automotive on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brilliance China Automotive

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include mouldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, interior decoration products, and engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also offers sport activity vehicles. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. The company's products include pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers. It also offers pneumatic and hydraulic braking and control systems for off-highway vehicles; conventional braking systems; electronic and conventional air suspension systems; steering technologies; and vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support products, and advanced driver assistance systems. In addition, the company supplies electronic suspension controls and vacuum pumps to the passenger car and SUV markets, as well as provides remanufacturing services. Further, it offers replacement parts, fleet management solutions, diagnostic tools, training, and other expert services for commercial vehicle aftermarket distributors and service partners, and fleet operators. The company sells its products primarily to truck and bus original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), trailer OEMs, and car manufacturers; and manufacturers of heavy duty and off-highway vehicles in agriculture, construction, mining, and other industries. WABCO Holdings Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

