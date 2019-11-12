First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its stake in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in First Bank were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,263,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 953,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 24,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 39,021 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 20,160 shares during the period. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Bank alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:FRBA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. First Bank has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter. First Bank had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

First Bank Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.