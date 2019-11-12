First Long Island Investors LLC Boosts Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 118.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 127.1% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 74.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $304,518.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra set a $100.00 price target on Microchip Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.66.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.18. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $101.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.366 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.01%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.