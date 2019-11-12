First Long Island Investors LLC Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Long Island Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich now owns 112,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Philip Morris International by 48.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

NYSE:PM opened at $83.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.33. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

