First Long Island Investors LLC Grows Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

First Long Island Investors LLC raised its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 2.1% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 554.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $366.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.71 and its 200-day moving average is $358.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America set a $370.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen set a $460.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.30.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

