First Long Island Investors LLC Has $29.87 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Long Island Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 57,954 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 3.7% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $29,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average is $86.61. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,885 shares of company stock worth $10,707,543 in the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.64.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.