First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Buys 200 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,070 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,332,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,474,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,025,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,431,723,000 after acquiring an additional 149,307 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,040,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222,999 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,653,964 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $643,699,000 after acquiring an additional 199,283 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $4,020,821.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,755 shares in the company, valued at $8,322,860.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,983.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $84.34. 3,602,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,321,887. The company has a market capitalization of $148.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.