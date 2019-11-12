First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Trims Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,920,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,205,000 after buying an additional 2,145,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after buying an additional 7,054,145 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,357,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,641,000 after buying an additional 1,843,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,998,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,333,000 after buying an additional 261,286 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,041,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,014,000 after buying an additional 2,383,889 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $347,973.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,973.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $237,171.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 519,526 shares of company stock worth $8,284,389. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,322,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,961,664. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

