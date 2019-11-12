FLO (FLO) Price Tops $0.0326 on Major Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 12th. During the last seven days, FLO has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and $16,216.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

