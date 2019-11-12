FOAM One Day Trading Volume Hits $70,433.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and $70,433.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. During the last week, FOAM has traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00231822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.01512973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00032007 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00140482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,471,537 tokens. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space.

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

