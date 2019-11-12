Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,115.11% and a negative return on equity of 75.99%.

NASDAQ FOMX traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,239. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $264.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CFO Ilan Hadar sold 9,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,848.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 target price on Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

