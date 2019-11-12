Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires 10,039 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1,379.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 305.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

VCIT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,414. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.95 and a 1-year high of $92.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

