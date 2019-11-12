Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $229,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,123,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $270,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of OEF stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $138.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,513. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.01 and its 200-day moving average is $130.34. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.23 and a fifty-two week high of $138.59.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.