Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases 7,036 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 651.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,232,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $947,017,000 after buying an additional 232,752 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,902,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,943,000 after buying an additional 359,160 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,728,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,532,000 after buying an additional 62,039 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,722,000 after buying an additional 159,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 788.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,783,000 after buying an additional 775,458 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $5.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,845,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,377. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 2.19. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $158.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 7.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.47% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. The business had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director M Kathleen Behrens purchased 2,500 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.98 per share, for a total transaction of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,836,232.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Bonney purchased 2,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.74 per share, for a total transaction of $173,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,603.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 18,200 shares of company stock worth $1,780,730. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright set a $160.00 price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

