Focused Wealth Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.07. The stock had a trading volume of 249,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,552. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $88.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average of $83.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

