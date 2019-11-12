Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Shares Bought by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,676,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB makes up about 6.9% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $336,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB stock opened at $92.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1 year low of $80.86 and a 1 year high of $100.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

