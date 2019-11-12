Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Trading Down 12.1%

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET)’s share price was down 12.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.02, approximately 811,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,157,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Gabelli downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Forum Energy Technologies from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Forum Energy Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $131.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 2.44.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.31 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 91.13%. Research analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Christopher Gaut bought 20,000 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,466,899.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 67,884 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

