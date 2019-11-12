Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Sells 754 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 11.8% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $79,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.3% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 230,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,619,000 after buying an additional 44,965 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,981,000 after purchasing an additional 23,977 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 521,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.71.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $16,712,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,645,966 shares of company stock valued at $202,229,770 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.10. The stock had a trading volume of 356,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,611,199. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $86.74 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.15.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

