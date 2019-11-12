Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,067 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $971,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 239,980 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 52,719 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 263,375 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4,709.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 246,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 193,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.03.

Shares of FCX opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.44. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

