Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FNKO. DA Davidson dropped coverage on Funko in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped coverage on Funko in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 778,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,884. The stock has a market cap of $717.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.00. Funko has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.45.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Funko news, major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 196,309 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $4,656,449.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 400,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $10,168,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,421,642 shares of company stock worth $111,074,874 in the last ninety days. 16.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Funko by 2,990.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,360,000 after buying an additional 1,239,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after buying an additional 307,444 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 715,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,337,000 after buying an additional 230,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,347,000 after buying an additional 126,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth $13,182,000. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

