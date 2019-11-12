FY2019 EPS Estimates for 5N Plus Inc Reduced by Cormark (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. Cormark analyst M. D. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday.

TSE:VNP opened at C$2.00 on Monday. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$1.92 and a 1-year high of C$3.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.85 million and a PE ratio of 20.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Tancell bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$117,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$117,500. Also, Director Arjang Roshan bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$96,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$504,480. Insiders purchased 107,100 shares of company stock valued at $251,777 over the last three months.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

