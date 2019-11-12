FY2019 EPS Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Increased by Analyst

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.40. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.37.

Shares of XRAY opened at $55.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $34.93 and a 52-week high of $60.15.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

