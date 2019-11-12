FY2019 EPS Estimates for Stella-Jones Inc Lowered by Desjardins (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.48. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SJ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$43.50 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$39.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 18.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.06. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$36.18 and a twelve month high of C$48.28.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.