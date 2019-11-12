FY2019 EPS Estimates for Wendys Co Boosted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wendys in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Wendys alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. MKM Partners set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Wendys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Wendys stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. Wendys has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wendys’s payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $39,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,722,071.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $75,763.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,728.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,478,694 shares of company stock valued at $49,468,264. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Wendys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 52,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Wendys by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Wendys by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,123,000 after acquiring an additional 363,545 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Wendys by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wendys by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 577,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 145,721 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.