FY2020 Earnings Forecast for DHX Media Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:DHX)

DHX Media Ltd. (TSE:DHX) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for DHX Media in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year.

Get DHX Media alerts:

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on DHX Media from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.48.

Shares of DHX Media stock opened at C$1.85 on Monday. DHX Media has a one year low of C$1.34 and a one year high of C$3.54. The company has a market cap of $261.52 million and a PE ratio of -2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.87.

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.98 million.

DHX Media Company Profile

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for DHX Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHX Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.