FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cominar REIT Boosted by Desjardins (TSE:CUF)

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cominar REIT in a report released on Sunday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cominar REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Cominar REIT has a 1-year low of C$11.84 and a 1-year high of C$14.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

