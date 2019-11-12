FY2020 EPS Estimates for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Emergent Biosolutions in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.04.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Laidlaw set a $72.00 price objective on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emergent Biosolutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

EBS stock opened at $53.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.09. Emergent Biosolutions has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $73.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $311.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.16 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.42%. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 1,510.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $84,685.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.