FY2020 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Lowered by Analyst

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $4.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.06. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FL. Robert W. Baird lowered Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America set a $33.00 price target on Foot Locker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $46.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.76.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 80.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 364.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 226.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.27%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

