FY2020 EPS Estimates for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Perrigo in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn $4.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.80.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

PRGO has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $49.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $66.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 15,075.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Perrigo by 295.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 343.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 43.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ronald Winowiecki sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $39,672.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at $333,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.