FY2020 EPS Estimates for Taseko Mines Ltd Lowered by Analyst (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TKO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Securities lowered Taseko Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$1.30 to C$0.85 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.17.

Shares of TSE TKO opened at C$0.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.64. The firm has a market cap of $147.72 million and a PE ratio of -4.11. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$1.05.

In other news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer bought 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$97,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,511,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,896,397.92.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.