GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.02, but opened at $16.68. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. GAP shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 532,776 shares traded.

GPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. MKM Partners set a $18.00 price objective on GAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in GAP by 156.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 52.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.71.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. GAP had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.243 dividend. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

GAP Company Profile (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

