Gas Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00017311 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Switcheo Network, Cobinhood and Koinex. During the last seven days, Gas has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $15.29 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00232107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.01 or 0.01502745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031972 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00139167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bitinka, Poloniex, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Binance, Gate.io, Huobi, Koinex, Bitbns, OKEx, Coinnest and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

