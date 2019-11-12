Genaro Network Achieves Market Cap of $2.94 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Genaro Network has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $252,800.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Allcoin, BigONE and OKEx. During the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.35 or 0.07470479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000246 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015597 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 255,882,472 tokens. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

Genaro Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinMex, Allcoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, OKEx, Huobi, BigONE and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

