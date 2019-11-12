General Electric (LON:GEC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.31

General Electric (LON:GEC) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.31 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.55 ($0.15), with a volume of 28024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $786.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 507.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,026.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.45%.

General Electric Company Profile (LON:GEC)

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

