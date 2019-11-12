General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,990,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 142,250 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $80,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in General Electric by 26.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,565,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,838,441,000 after purchasing an additional 76,193,032 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $433,181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,270,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $559,339,000 after buying an additional 38,260,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after buying an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 648,159,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,805,671,000 after buying an additional 8,989,832 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 47,110,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,893,164. The company has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. General Electric has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 252,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $1,999,946.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 308,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,232. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

