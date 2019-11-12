Genpact (NYSE:G) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genpact (NYSE:G) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genpact from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Genpact from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Shares of G traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.76. 1,104,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,768. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Genpact has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.91 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 21.25%.

In related news, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,878,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $76,085,719.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 10,621,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $430,289,280.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,580,720 shares of company stock valued at $509,578,468 over the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 344.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 32.1% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 3.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 36,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the second quarter worth approximately $10,741,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

