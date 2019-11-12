Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.24

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, October 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.242 per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of ASX GMA opened at A$4.31 ($3.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 13.99. Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia has a fifty-two week low of A$2.05 ($1.45) and a fifty-two week high of A$4.27 ($3.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$3.66 and a 200-day moving average of A$3.02.

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Company Profile

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the loan mortgage insurance business in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan-to-value ratio residential mortgage loans.

