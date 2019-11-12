Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 352,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the September 30th total of 268,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

GTY traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,198. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.50. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $27.56 and a twelve month high of $35.03.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 81.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

