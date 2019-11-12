Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on Glaukos and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America downgraded Glaukos from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glaukos from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Glaukos has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.88.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.81. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $84.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Glaukos will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $276,702.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 15,512 shares of company stock worth $990,672 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 136.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,102 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Glaukos by 73.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 4.1% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 43,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 9.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 245,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.